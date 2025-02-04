Skip to Content
Tuesday boys’ H.S. basketball scores – February 4

February 4
South Fremont  44
Sugar-Salem  57

Teton  42
Ririe 36

West Jefferson  48
Firth  58

Watersprings 54
Butte County  71

