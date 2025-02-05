Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week – Dawson Jackman – February 5, 2025

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Dawson Jackman is a senior on the Snake River Panthers basketball team. This past week, Jackman had some impressive performances on the court. On Thursday, January 30th, the senior dropped 19 points and swiped 6 steals in a win over Bear Lake. On Saturday, February 1st, he drained 7 three-pointers, and racked up 29 points, with 16 of them coming in the first quarter.

"I obviously compete and play my hardest," Jackman said, "but I can't do what I do without my team. And I mean, I love my teammates to death. I love all of them like brothers, and I wouldn't be where I am without them."

The Panthers are 16 and 1 this year, but that doesn't mean they haven't faced adversity.

"We've had our ups and downs obviously, as a team," he told me. "but we figured out how to get through them together during the game. But we made adjustments as we needed to as we go on."

Dawson is 1 of 5 seniors on this Snake River team, and he explained to me that all 5 of them chip in on the leadership front.

"All of us, we lead by example, we play our hardest, and we kind of try to mentor and coach the guys below us. But we also are open to their coaching as well, so it's a mutual relationship."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Dawson Jackman of Snake River High School.

