Wednesday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 5
(KIFI)
Thunder Ridge 53
Canyon Ridge 41
Highland 48
Madison 76
Pocatello 54
Preston 67
Skyline 79
Idaho Falls 71
Hillcrest 64
Bonneville 47
West Side 75
Malad 54
Wendell 48
Soda Springs 51
(KIFI)
