Wednesday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 5

Thunder Ridge  53
Canyon Ridge  41

Highland  48
Madison  76

Pocatello  54
Preston  67

Skyline  79
Idaho Falls  71

Hillcrest  64
Bonneville  47

West Side  75
Malad  54

Wendell   48
Soda Springs  51

