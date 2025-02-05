Wednesday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 5
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton 49
(2) South Fremont 48
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Jefferson 53
(3) Firth 58
(3) North Fremont 44
(5) Salmon 14
