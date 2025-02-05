Skip to Content
Wednesday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 5

Published 9:41 PM

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton  49
(2) South Fremont  48

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(4) West Jefferson  53
(3) Firth 58

(3) North Fremont  44
(5) Salmon   14 

