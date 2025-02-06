Skip to Content
Thursday boys high school basketball scores-February 6

Published 10:43 PM

Ririe   47
North Fremont 52

Grace  Lutheran  37
Sho-Ban  33

Mackay  41
North Gem  23

Challis  55
Taylor's Crossing 42

Watersprings  61
Clark County  24

