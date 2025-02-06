Thursday boys high school basketball scores-February 6
(KIFI)
Ririe 47
North Fremont 52
Grace Lutheran 37
Sho-Ban 33
Mackay 41
North Gem 23
Challis 55
Taylor's Crossing 42
Watersprings 61
Clark County 24
