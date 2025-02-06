Thursday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 6
(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Canyon Ridge 31
(4) Highland 56
(2) Madison 55
(3) Thunder Ridge 38
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Preston 36
(1) Pocatello 70
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Skyline 61
(4) Shelley 49
(2) Blackfoot 52
(3) Hillcrest 49
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bear Lake 62
(3) Marsh Valley 22(
4) Snake River 30
(2) American Falls 43
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad 56
(4) West Side 30
(2) Soda Springs 49
(3) Wendell 32