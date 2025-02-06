Skip to Content
Thursday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 6

High school basketball
High school basketball
Published 11:15 PM

6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(5) Canyon Ridge   31
(4) Highland 56

(2) Madison   55
(3) Thunder Ridge 38

5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Preston  36
(1) Pocatello  70

5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Skyline 61
(4) Shelley 49

(2) Blackfoot  52
(3) Hillcrest  49

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Bear Lake  62
(3) Marsh Valley 22(

4) Snake River  30
(2) American Falls  43

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad  56
(4) West Side   30

(2) Soda Springs  49
(3) Wendell 32


