Friday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 7
(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton
(2) South Fremont (SAT 5 PM)
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) North Fremont 55
(4) West Jefferson 37
(1) Ririe 47
(3) Firth 26
