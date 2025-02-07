Skip to Content
Friday girls district H.S. basketball tournament scores – February 7

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Teton
(2) South Fremont   (SAT 5 PM)

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) North Fremont  55
(4) West Jefferson  37

(1) Ririe   47
(3) Firth   26

 

