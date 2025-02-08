Saturday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 8
(KIFI)
Marsh Valley 70
Buhl 43
West Jefferson 65
Salmon 53
Liberty Charter 37
Butte County 55
Oakley 27
Grace 60
WYOMING BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson Hole 38
Rock Springs 53
(KIFI)
Marsh Valley 70
Buhl 43
West Jefferson 65
Salmon 53
Liberty Charter 37
Butte County 55
Oakley 27
Grace 60
WYOMING BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson Hole 38
Rock Springs 53
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.