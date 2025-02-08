Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 8

High school basketball
MGN Online
High school basketball
By
Published 9:52 PM

(KIFI)
Marsh Valley  70
Buhl  43

West Jefferson  65
Salmon  53

Liberty Charter  37
Butte County  55

Oakley  27
Grace  60

WYOMING BOYS BASKETBALL
Jackson Hole 38
Rock Springs 53

Article Topic Follows: Sports
sports
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content