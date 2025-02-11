Skip to Content
Tuesday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 11

February 11, 2025
North Fremont  51
West Jefferson  60

Firth  41
Ririe  24

Malad  60
West Side  72

Challis  36
Watersprings  57

Mackay  44 
Camas County 47

