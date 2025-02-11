Tuesday boys H.S. basketball scores – February 11
(KIFI)
North Fremont 51
West Jefferson 60
Firth 41
Ririe 24
Malad 60
West Side 72
Challis 36
Watersprings 57
Mackay 44
Camas County 47
