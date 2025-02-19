Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week – Dallin Jardine – February 19th, 2025

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We are at the part of basketball season where tomorrow is not guaranteed. In girls basketball, the state tournament is set to begin this week. For boys, district tournaments are underway. This week's Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week Dallin Jardine knows this.

"Yeah, ... as you said, nothing's promised," Dallin said. "So let's try to make the most of every game just knowing what could happen, and try to give it my all."

The senior point guard does give it his all, something that head coach Cortland Hengel emphasized.

"He's a leader on and off the floor. He's getting guys going" said Coach Hengel of his point guard. "And that's the best thing for me to have a kid like that."

In Bonneville's district tournament game against Idaho Falls, Dallin put up 16 points en route to a 21-point victory. He told me what was going right for him on the floor that night.

"I got fouled a couple times and that put me to the free throw line, and it was just nice to see a couple go in..." He continued, "and then once I saw those go in, then I had more confidence in my shot and hit a couple threes."

"I mean, he's a senior and he's racking basketballs in practice..." Hengel said. "...as my point guard, one of my starters, one of my captains, that's just that's great. I'm very lucky for that."

Congratulations to our Sermon Service & Electric Student-Athlete of the Week, Dallin Jardine of Bonneville High School.

If you know an athlete that had an impressive performance, let us know! You can send an email to sports@localnews8.com with your submission for consideration.