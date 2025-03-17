Monday high school scores – March 17
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century 5
Malad 1
American Falls 18
Wendell 1
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley 4
Century 5
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century 5
Malad 1
American Falls 18
Wendell 1
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley 4
Century 5
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.