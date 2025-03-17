Skip to Content
Monday high school scores – March 17

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Century  5
Malad   1

American Falls   18
Wendell  1

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Marsh Valley  4
Century   5

