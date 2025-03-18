Tuesday high school baseball scores – March 18
GAME 1:
Kuna 10
Idaho Falls 1
GAME 2:
Kuna 9
Idaho Falls 0
GAME 1:
Middleton 18
Thunder Ridge 0
GAME 2:
Middleton 12
Thunder Ridge 0
South Fremont 20
West Jefferson 1
