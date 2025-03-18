Skip to Content
Tuesday high school baseball scores – March 18

GAME 1: 
Kuna  10
Idaho Falls  1

GAME 2:
Kuna  9
Idaho Falls  0

GAME 1:
Middleton  18
Thunder Ridge  0

GAME 2:
Middleton  12
Thunder Ridge  0

South Fremont  20
West Jefferson  1

