Sacrifice and attention to detail drive Spud Kings through impressive regular season

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) – With two games left in the regular season, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are one of the top teams in all of the National Collegiate Development Conference, and are THE top team in the Mountain Division, having clinched the Regular Season Mountain Division Championship.

I caught up with Spud Kings Assistant Coach Joey Strada, to talk with him about how the team is doing with the regular season on the out, and the playoffs on the horizon.

"...we clinched the division and we've had success pretty much the entire year," said Strada, "but I mean, the way these guys work and the way they buy into the systems, I mean, anything's possible for these guys."

The Spud Kings are third in all of the NCDC in points, with 79, and have talent littered across their roster. Their lineup boasts two of the top point scorers in the NCDC, Easton Edwards with 63 and Andrew Schmidt with 61. They've gotten stellar goaltending. Charlie Durkin ranks second in Goals Allowed Average, first in Wins, first in Shutouts, and is in the top 10 in Save Percentage.

Coach Strada told me that it's the sacrifices the whole team has made, that has really put this squad in a great position.

"I think... what these guys are willing to sacrifice all year, being away from their family, being away from their home, in their town, it's it's a big sacrifice," he said. "It's the most important time of the year. So I think sacrificing everything through the playoffs, just going through the lineup, teammate, teammate, teammate, doing it for the guy in front of you. I think... that's the best way to win a championship."

The Spud Kings' quest for their first Dineen Cup Championship begins at the Mountain America Center on Thursday, March 27th.