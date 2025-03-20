Skip to Content
Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – March 20

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
Published 9:02 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls  0
Owyhee 11

Wood River  3
Blackfoot 11

Pocatello  2
Capital  13

Preston  0
Kuna   16

Declo   15
American Falls   1

North Fremont   6
Salmon  2

