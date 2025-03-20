Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – March 20

Idaho Falls 0
Owyhee 11
Wood River 3
Blackfoot 11
Pocatello 2
Capital 13
Preston 0
Kuna 16
Declo 15
American Falls 1
North Fremont 6
Salmon 2
