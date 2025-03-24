Monday high school scores – March 24
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Blackfoot 7
Jerome 1
Baker, OR 0
Idaho Falls 13
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Madison 4
Blackfoot 10
