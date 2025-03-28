Friday high school baseball scores – March 28
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Minico 15
Pocatello 13
GAME 2:
Minico 12
Pocatello 6
Bonneville 18
Shelley 0
Hillcrest 0
Skyline 6
South Fremont 0
Marsh Valley 13
