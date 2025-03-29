Spud Kings win 2 OT thriller, even series versus Pueblo Bulls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Much like last night's series opener, tonight's game 2 could not be decided in regulation. After Idaho Falls went down 2-0 in the first 12 minutes of the game on goals from Pueblo's Matsvei Marschanok and Trevor Stewart, the Spud King's own Andrew Schmidt scored a powerplay goal with just under 3 minutes to play in the first.

The second period provided no scoring, as the two teams went back and forth, with neither goalie giving an inch. Pueblo's Noel Friedman notched 58 saves on 61 shots, and the Spud Kings' Charlie Durkin stopped 38 of 40 shots.

The game was scoreless in the third period until Andrew Schmidt struck again, netting the game-tying goal for the Spud Kings with just over five minutes to go in regulation.

When the clock hit zeroes, the score remained at 2-2, and overtime was needed. Almost 2 full extra periods were needed to decide a winner.

With just over 2 minutes to go in the second overtime, William Donovan put home a rebound in front of the net and sent Spud Kingdom home happy.

With this 3-2 Idaho Falls win, the series is tied and will head to the Pueblo Ice Arena in Pueblo, Colorad. Game 3 will be on Sunday, March 30th, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 P.M. MDT for the rubber match in this best-of-5 series.