Tuesday high school baseball scores – April 1

Published 8:59 PM

(KIFI)
Canyon Ridge  1
Thunder Ridge  13

Marsh Valley  10
Minico  9

North Fremont  1
Firth 13

Challis-Mackay  8
Salmon  2

Malad 5
Preston 10

Soda Springs  16
West Jefferson  1

