Tuesday high school baseball scores – April 1
(KIFI)
Canyon Ridge 1
Thunder Ridge 13
Marsh Valley 10
Minico 9
North Fremont 1
Firth 13
Challis-Mackay 8
Salmon 2
Malad 5
Preston 10
Soda Springs 16
West Jefferson 1
(KIFI)
Canyon Ridge 1
Thunder Ridge 13
Marsh Valley 10
Minico 9
North Fremont 1
Firth 13
Challis-Mackay 8
Salmon 2
Malad 5
Preston 10
Soda Springs 16
West Jefferson 1
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.