Spud Kings look to bounce back after Game 1 loss versus Ogden

Will Syslo
By
New
Published 6:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— In game 1 on Monday night, the Spud Kings lost 2-0 to the Ogden Mustangs.

The Spud Kings outshot Ogden 39 to 21 and killed off the lone penalty they took, but it was not enough.
In the second period, Ogden struck with two goals from William Cherniak and Cayden Effertz, and that was the end of the scoring.

Spud Kings' goaltender Charlie Durkin finished the game saving 19 of 21 shots, while Mustangs' goaltender Dilans Birkans pitched a 39-save shutout.

Game 2 starts tonight, April 2nd at 7:05 P.M., tune in to Local News 8 at 9 P.M. and 10 P.M. for live updates from the Mountain America Center for Game 2.


William Syslo

