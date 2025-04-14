Skip to Content
Monday high school scores – April 14

today at 6:48 PM
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Hillcrest   17
Thunder Ridge  15

American Falls  7
Teton  8

Malad   7
Firth   0

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Pocatello  14
Hillcrest  1

Teton  7
Idaho Falls  10

North Fremont  8
Ririe  4

Malad  21
Firth  0

