Monday high school scores – April 14
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Hillcrest 17
Thunder Ridge 15
American Falls 7
Teton 8
Malad 7
Firth 0
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Pocatello 14
Hillcrest 1
Teton 7
Idaho Falls 10
North Fremont 8
Ririe 4
Malad 21
Firth 0
