Wednesday girls H.S. softball scores – Aprl 16
(KIFI)
Skyline 6
Blackfoot 7
Bonneville 5
Hillcrest 7
Shelley 16
Idaho Falls 6
GAME 1:
Burley 4
Preston 1
GAME 2:
Burley 3
Preston 6
American Falls 11
Snake River 13
Marsh Valley 9
Bear Lake 10
(KIFI)
Skyline 6
Blackfoot 7
Bonneville 5
Hillcrest 7
Shelley 16
Idaho Falls 6
GAME 1:
Burley 4
Preston 1
GAME 2:
Burley 3
Preston 6
American Falls 11
Snake River 13
Marsh Valley 9
Bear Lake 10
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.