Wednesday girls H.S. softball scores – Aprl 16

Published 9:19 PM

Skyline  6
Blackfoot  7

Bonneville  5
Hillcrest  7

Shelley  16
Idaho Falls  6

GAME 1:
Burley  4
Preston  1

GAME 2:
Burley  3
Preston  6

American Falls  11
Snake River  13

Marsh Valley  9
Bear Lake  10

