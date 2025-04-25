Skip to Content
Friday boys high school baseball scores – April 25

Published 8:48 PM

Hillcrest  11
Bonneville   1

Idaho Falls  8
Shelley  7

Skyline  12
Blackfoot  9

Snake River  5
Bear Lake  4

Kimberly  4
Marsh Valley  11

Malad  8
Wendell  3


