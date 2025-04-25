Friday boys high school baseball scores – April 25
(KIFI)
Hillcrest 11
Bonneville 1
Idaho Falls 8
Shelley 7
Skyline 12
Blackfoot 9
Snake River 5
Bear Lake 4
Kimberly 4
Marsh Valley 11
Malad 8
Wendell 3
(KIFI)
Hillcrest 11
Bonneville 1
Idaho Falls 8
Shelley 7
Skyline 12
Blackfoot 9
Snake River 5
Bear Lake 4
Kimberly 4
Marsh Valley 11
Malad 8
Wendell 3
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.