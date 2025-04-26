Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday high school scores – April 26

Local News 8, MGN Online
By
Published 9:44 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Teton 1
South Fremont  11

GAME 2:
Teton. 1
South Fremont  2

Salmon   7
Challis-Mackay 17

Malad  11
Declo  2

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Malad  11
Declo  2

Article Topic Follows: Sports
sports
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content