Saturday high school scores – April 26
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Teton 1
South Fremont 11
GAME 2:
Teton. 1
South Fremont 2
Salmon 7
Challis-Mackay 17
Malad 11
Declo 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Malad 11
Declo 2
