Spud Kings 1 win away from becoming Dineen Cup Champions

WAYNE, New Jersey (KIFI) – The double elimination round of the Dineen Cup Championship is over, and two teams remain. The Spud Kings, and the South Shore Kings. They will play on Monday, April 28th. If the Spud Kings win, they will be the Dineen Cup champions. If South Shore wins, a winner-take-all game 2 will be played on Tuesday, April 29th.

Idaho Falls took on the South Shore Kings in game one on April 25th, and it was the Spud Kings who came out on top in a 1-0 victory that needed overtime to find a winner. Ronnie Wade was credited with the game-winning goal in that contest.

In game 2, the Spuds matched up with the Mercer Chiefs. Leo Mantenuto scored the lone goal, leading Idaho Falls to another 1-0 victory.

Spud Kings' goaltender Charlie Durkin has 2 shutouts in 2 games at the Dineen Cup championship. The last time he let in a goal? You'd have to go back to game 4 of the Mountain Division Final versus Ogden, where Tommy Fetterman of the Mustangs put one past Durkin in the first period. That was back on April 12th.

If the Spud Kings win one more game, they will hoist their first Dineen Cup in their 3-year history.