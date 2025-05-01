Skip to Content
Sports

Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – May 1

Pixabay
By
Published 7:07 PM

(KIFI)
Ririe  0
North Fremont  17

Salmon   6
West Jefferson  20

4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
American Falls  3
Snake River  2

Marsh Valley  10
Bear Lake  4

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
Malad 15 
Soda Springs 0

Article Topic Follows: Sports
SOFTBALL
sports
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content