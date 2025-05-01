Thursday girls H.S. softball scores – May 1
(KIFI)
Ririe 0
North Fremont 17
Salmon 6
West Jefferson 20
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
American Falls 3
Snake River 2
Marsh Valley 10
Bear Lake 4
3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
Malad 15
Soda Springs 0
