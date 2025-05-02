Friday girls H.S. softball scores – May 2
(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 4
Madison 5
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 11
Madison 12
GAME 1:
Highland 9
Rigby 10
GAME 2:
Highland 13
Rigby 2
