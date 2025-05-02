Skip to Content
Sports

Friday girls H.S. softball scores – May 2

MGNOnline, KIFI
By
New
Published 8:48 PM

(KIFI)
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  4
Madison  5

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  11
Madison  12

GAME 1:
Highland  9
Rigby  10

GAME 2:
Highland  13
Rigby  2

