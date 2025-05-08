Thursday girls H.S. district softball scores – May 8
(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 TOURNAMENT
(4) Madison 4
(1) Thunder Ridge 14
(2) Highland 5 (District Champion)
(1) Thunder Ridge 4
5A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) Bonneville 8
(1) Blackfoot 16
(1) Blackfoot
(4) Shelley
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
GAME 1:
(1) Preston 5
(3) Marsh Valley 6
GAME 2:
(1) Preston 6 (District Champion)
(3) Marsh Valley 0
3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(4) Ririe 7
(5) Firth 9
(1) North Fremont 14 (District Champion)
(5) Firth 2