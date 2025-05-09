Skip to Content
Friday girls H.S. district softball scores – May 9

Published 10:12 PM

(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(1) Teton  11
(3) South Fremont 1

GAME 2:
(1) Teton  13 (District Champion)
(3) South Fremont  2


