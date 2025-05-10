Saturday girls H.S. district tournament scores – May 10
(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
Thunder Ridge 7
Rocky Mountain 8
5A DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
Pocatello 7
Bonneville 6
