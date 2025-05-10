Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday girls H.S. district tournament scores – May 10

Pixabay
By
New
Published 10:04 PM

(KIFI)
6A DISTRICT 4-5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
Thunder Ridge  7
Rocky Mountain 8

5A DISTRICT 5-6 STATE PLAY-IN
Pocatello   7
Bonneville  6

Article Topic Follows: Sports
SOFTBALL
sports
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content