Friday state girls H.S. softball tournament scores Day 2 – May 16
6A TOURNAMENT
(1) Owyhee 10
(5) Highland 2
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(2) Timberline 11
(5) Highland 1
5A TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello 4
(5) Skyview 6
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(3) Middleton 11
(2) Blackfoot 1
(3) Middleton 13
(1) Pocatello 11
4A TOURNAMENT
(1) Kimberly 11
(5) Teton 1
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(8) Marsh Valley 4
(4) Gooding 5
(6) Timberlake 10
(7) Preston 2
(6) Timberlake 4
(5) Teton 2
3A TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad 5
(4) North Fremont 7
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(8) Firth 10
(5) Orofino 8
(8) Firth 2
(2) Parma 19
(6) Declo 4
(1) Malad 10