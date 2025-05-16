Skip to Content
Friday state girls H.S. softball tournament scores Day 2 – May 16

State high school softball tournament
State high school softball tournament
6A TOURNAMENT
(1) Owyhee  10
(5) Highland   2

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(2) Timberline 11
(5) Highland  1

5A TOURNAMENT
(1) Pocatello  4
(5) Skyview  6

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(3) Middleton  11
(2) Blackfoot 1

(3) Middleton  13
(1) Pocatello  11

4A TOURNAMENT
(1) Kimberly  11
(5) Teton 1

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(8) Marsh Valley 4
(4) Gooding 5

(6) Timberlake  10
(7) Preston  2

(6) Timberlake  4
(5) Teton  2

3A TOURNAMENT
(1) Malad  5
(4) North Fremont  7

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(8) Firth   10
(5) Orofino 8

(8) Firth 2
(2) Parma 19

(6) Declo 4
(1) Malad 10

