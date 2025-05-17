Saturday state girls H.S. tournament scores Day 3 – May 17
3A TOURNAMENT
3RD PLACE GAME
(4) North Fremont 7
(1) Malad 17
CHAMPIONSHIP
(1) Malad 3
(3) Nampa Christian 5
