Saturday high school soccer scores – August 23
BOYS SCORES
Burley 1
Century 0
Skyline 2
Jerome 2 (tie)
Kuna 0
Rigby 1
Shelley 7
Preston 0
Eagle 1
Highland 2
Hillcrest 0
Pocatello 2
Centennial 2
Madison 1
Hillcrest 0
Pocatello 2
Mountain View 6
Thunder Ridge 2
South Fremont 3
Marsh Valley 3 (tie)
Firth 2
Snake River 0
GIRLS SCORES
Timberline 4
Highland 0
Idaho Falls 1
Canyon Ridge 1 (tie)
Century 6
Burley 1
Kuna 1
Rigby 0
Centennial 0
Madison 1
Skyline 4
Thunder Ridge 2
South Fremont 2
Marsh Valley 5
Meridian 2
Sugar-Salem 6
Firth 1
Snake River 2
Teton 0
Sun Valley Community 1