Saturday high school soccer scores – August 23

BOYS SCORES
Burley     1
Century    0

Skyline  2
Jerome  2 (tie)

Kuna   0
Rigby   1

Shelley  7
Preston  0

Eagle 1
Highland  2

Hillcrest  0
Pocatello  2

Centennial  2
Madison   1

Hillcrest  0
Pocatello  2

Mountain View  6
Thunder Ridge  2

South Fremont  3 
Marsh Valley   3  (tie)

Firth  2
Snake River  0

GIRLS SCORES
Timberline  4
Highland   0

Idaho Falls   1
Canyon Ridge 1 (tie)

Century  6
Burley  1

Kuna  1
Rigby  0

Centennial   0
Madison   1

Skyline  4
Thunder Ridge  2

South Fremont  2
Marsh Valley  5

Meridian  2
Sugar-Salem  6

Firth  1
Snake River  2

Teton  0
Sun Valley Community  1

