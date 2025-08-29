Hillcrest, Madison go down to the wire, Knights come out on top

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Hillcrest Knights and the Madison Bobcats went head-to-head at Westmark Stadium in what we called our "Featured Game of the Week", and it did not disappoint. Hillcrest's opening offensive drive got them down to around Madison's 35-yard line, and that's when Brody Dorning took a handoff from Tyson Sweetwood, made a defender miss, and charged down near the 20.

Later that drive, Dax Sargent took a handoff and pushed through the pile to get the Hillcrest offense down inside the 5-yard line, and to cap off the drive, QB Tyson Sweetwood took a QB sneak up the middle for 6. The Knights would not convert the extra point, and the score remained at 6-0.

On Madison's ensuing drive, the Bobcats found themselves in a third and long. That's when Quarterback Jackson Cordero took the snap, rolled to his left, and heaved a ball across his body deep for Baden Wheeler, who caught the deep pass while already down on the ground, an extremely impressive catch.

Just two plays after that, Cordero spotted Mason Phillips wide open in what appeared to be a blown coverage from Hillcrest. Phillips caught it, made one man miss, and was home free for a long touchdown.

After the extra point, Madison took a 7-6 lead. This came down to the wire, and ultimately, it was the defending 5A champs who took the win, as the Knights won 22-21 and defended home turf.