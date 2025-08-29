Ririe Bulldogs Crush Soda Springs 46-0 in 2025 Home Opener

The Ririe Bulldogs dominated their 2025 home opener against Soda Springs, rolling to a 46-0 shutout and improving to 2-0 on the season. The Bulldogs’ relentless offense and stifling defense left the Cardinals searching for answers.

In the second quarter, with Ririe already leading 22-0, Soda Springs’ QB Alexander Fangman tried to spark a comeback, but his overthrown pass was intercepted by Cooper Brown. Brown added a strong return before absorbing a big hit, only to bounce back up, putting Ririe back in control.

Soda’s defense fought back, with senior linebacker Cole Garbett delivering a punishing tackle to stonewall a Ririe runner. But the Bulldogs were unstoppable. Kolter Lewis sliced through the defense, cutting inside for a touchdown that extended Ririe’s lead to 28-0 with under a minute left in the half.

Soda Springs’ next drive faltered as Fangman, scrambling under pressure, threw directly to Ririe’s Camden Stosich, who capitalized with a pick-six, further cementing the Bulldogs’ dominance heading into halftime.

Ririe’s relentless performance carried through the second half, culminating in a decisive 46-0 victory. The Bulldogs showcased their depth and tenacity, setting the tone for a promising season.