Shelley Russets suffer 33-7 loss to Wyoming powerhouse

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Russets hosted Wyoming's Star Valley Braves for their second game of the season. After the Braves jumped out to a 20-0 lead, the game got chaotic in the final minutes of the first half.

Shelley's first and only touchdown came on a goal-to-go run from senior Hudson Bowcutt to cut the lead to just two scores. On Star Valley's following drive, the Russets caught a break. The Brave's Quarterback rolled right, stepped up to the line of scrimmage, and lost the ball. Shelley's Conley Bennett snagged it out of the air, and just like that, the Russets' offense took over in great field position.

However, they quickly found themselves in a third and long situation. That's when QB Alex Beck saw Kyrev Walker downfield and launched the ball toward the endzone. Walker came down with the ball, but the officials concluded that Walker had stepped out of bounds before gaining possession of the pass, much to the dismay of the home crowd and home sideline.

After this, Shelley elected to go for it on fourth down, but they were denied over the middle of the field. Star Valley took over on downs, and while trying to salvage some late points before the half, Shelley Linebacker Conley Bennett struck again. Another interception from the senior, this time, near the visitor's sideline.

This game went to half with the score sitting at 20-7 in favor of Star Valley, and in the second half, the Braves added on. The final from score Shelley was 33 to 7 Braves. If you're at a local game, we want to know about it! Send scores, videos, and pictures to sports@localnews8.com