South Fremont Cougars Dominate Home Opener at Lloyd Swensen Stadium

The South Fremont Cougars roared to a 41-0 victory in their home opener at Lloyd Swensen Stadium, securing their first win of the season.

The Cougars struck early with a 6-minute opening drive led by junior QB Cy Hill. Hill connected with Nash Brower on 3rd down and Kyler Hurt on 4th to keep the chains moving. A QB keeper brought them to first and goal. On 4th and goal, Hill found Brower again for the touchdown, capping a drive with three 3rd-down and two 4th-down conversions.

South Fremont’s defense shut down the opposition, paving the way for a dominant shutout. The Cougars are off to a strong start and ready for more.