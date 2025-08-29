Sugar Salem Dominates Snake River 37-7 in Blackout Game

In a high-energy blackout game at Sugar Salem High, the home team surged to a commanding 23-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Snake River, fighting to stay in the game, mounted a late drive with under two minutes left in the period.

Snake River's QB Brayden Mortenson took charge, but his first attempt to Preston Wheatley fell incomplete. Undeterred, Mortenson threw again, and despite a tipped pass, Owen Jones hauled it in to keep the drive alive. On 2nd and goal from the 4-yard line, Mortenson scrambled right, throwing on the run to find Jones again for a touchdown, giving Snake River a spark.

However, the momentum fizzled in the second half. Sugar Salem’s relentless offense and stout defense proved too much, as they cruised to a decisive 37-7 victory.