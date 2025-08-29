Thunder Ridge Wins 38-7 Over Idaho Falls

In Joe Parker's debut as head coach of the Idaho Falls Tigers, the Thunder Ridge Titans dominated at Ravsten Stadium, securing a decisive 38-7 victory. The Titans set the tone early and never looked back.

In the first quarter, with Thunder Ridge already leading 7-0, their special teams made a game-changing play. Drew Crystal burst through untouched to block a punt, giving the Titans prime field position. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Hunter Henefer powered through for a 13-yard run, setting up an explosive aerial attack. QB Ryder Portman went deep, connecting with McKay Scoresby, who made a spectacular touchdown catch despite tight coverage, boosting Thunder Ridge’s lead to 14-0.

The Tigers fought to respond late in the first. QB Will Thompson faked a handoff, rolled right, dodged a sack, and kept his eyes downfield, finding tight end Talmage Stevens for a solid gain. Despite the effort, Idaho Falls couldn’t sustain the momentum.

Thunder Ridge’s relentless offense and stifling defense overwhelmed the Tigers, spoiling Parker’s debut with a commanding 38-7 win. The Titans showcased their depth, while Idaho Falls looks to regroup under their new coach. the tigers fought to respond late in the first.