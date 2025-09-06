Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 5

today at 1:27 AM
(KIFI)
Madison  9
Middleton 7

Rigby  42
Syracuse, UT 38

Idaho Falls  20
Pocatello   34

Thunder Ridge  48
Centennial  14

Canyon Ridge  6
Century      34

Skyridge, UT  70
Highland 6

Shelley  14
Sugar-Salem  28

Star Valley, WY  14
Preston   7

Hillcrest  49
Bonneville 14

Blackfoot  31
Skyline  35

West Side  30
South Fremont  34

Kimberly    28
Snake River  7

Filer  26
American Falls 13

Aberdeen  14
Declo     21

West Jefferson  7
Cokeville, WY.  0

Carey  18
Butte County 16

Mackay  48
Camas County  8

Bear Lake  28
Firth  30

Ririe   44
Malad 12

North Fremont  8
Marsh Valley   44

Salmon  6
Orofino  0

Grace  50
Murtaugh  22

Shoshone  52
North Gem 12

Dietrich  14
Rockland 58

Richfield  34
Challis 22


