Friday high school football scores – September 5
(KIFI)
Madison 9
Middleton 7
Rigby 42
Syracuse, UT 38
Idaho Falls 20
Pocatello 34
Thunder Ridge 48
Centennial 14
Canyon Ridge 6
Century 34
Skyridge, UT 70
Highland 6
Shelley 14
Sugar-Salem 28
Star Valley, WY 14
Preston 7
Hillcrest 49
Bonneville 14
Blackfoot 31
Skyline 35
West Side 30
South Fremont 34
Kimberly 28
Snake River 7
Filer 26
American Falls 13
Aberdeen 14
Declo 21
West Jefferson 7
Cokeville, WY. 0
Carey 18
Butte County 16
Mackay 48
Camas County 8
Bear Lake 28
Firth 30
Ririe 44
Malad 12
North Fremont 8
Marsh Valley 44
Salmon 6
Orofino 0
Grace 50
Murtaugh 22
Shoshone 52
North Gem 12
Dietrich 14
Rockland 58
Richfield 34
Challis 22