Skip to Content
Sports

Saturday high school soccer scores – September 6

MGN Online
By
September 6, 2025 10:19 PM
Published 10:18 PM

(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Thunder Ridge  6
Preston   0

Idaho Falls  3
Rigby   1

Minico 1
Shelley  6

Teton  2
Bonneville 0

GIRLS SCORES
Jerome   3
Preston   3 (tie)

Eagle   1
Skyline  4

Snake River  4
Aberdeen   0

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content