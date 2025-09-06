Saturday high school soccer scores – September 6
BOYS SCORES
Thunder Ridge 6
Preston 0
Idaho Falls 3
Rigby 1
Minico 1
Shelley 6
Teton 2
Bonneville 0
GIRLS SCORES
Jerome 3
Preston 3 (tie)
Eagle 1
Skyline 4
Snake River 4
Aberdeen 0
