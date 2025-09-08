Skip to Content
Monday area high school scores – September 8

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Rigby  3
Idaho Falls  3 (tie)

H.S. VOLLEYBALL
(Number of Sets Won)
Rockland  3
American Falls  0

