Skip to Content
Sports

Wednesday high school volleyball scores – September 10

MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 9:48 PM
Published 9:37 PM

(KIFI)
(Number of Sets Won)
Snake River  3
South Fremont  0

Soda Springs  1
Declo  3

Rockland  2
Oakley  3

Article Topic Follows: Sports
high school volleyball
scores
sports line

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content