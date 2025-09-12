Hillcrest defeats Thunder Ridge at Westmark Stadium

Ammon, ID (KIFI) – This meeting between the Hillcrest Knights and the Thunder Ridge Titans began with a beautiful moment. A celebration of life remembering Tanner Scoresby, who died Tuesday, September 9th, after a battle with cancer. Both teams walked a symbolic 84 yards - the number he wore for the Titans football team - in unison across the field ahead of the coin toss. Instead of a moment of silence, a moment of joy was held to celebrate Tanner's life, and the large crowd erupted with applause and cheers in his honor.

The first quarter of the game totaled a combined 28 points, and the entire game saw a combined 77 points scored. When the clock hit zero, Hillcrest took a 49 to 28 victory, improving to 3-0 on the year.

