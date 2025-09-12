Madison vs. Skyline: A Thrilling Home Opener Packed with Action

Madison High School was electric for their home opener against Skyline, with the stands filled to the brim, the game delivered non-stop excitement, culminating in a razor-thin 28-27 victory for Skyline. Here’s a breakdown of the unforgettable highlights from this instant classic.

Skyline set the tone early. Quarterback Coper Thomas handed off to Zyan Crockett on a jet sweep, and Crockett tore across midfield, stiff-arming his way to the 35-yard line. The play showcased Crockett's speed and physicality.

Madison’s defense stepped up. On Skyline’s next play, Thomas looked to pass, but the ball was tipped by Cache Summers, then Mace Mortensen, before Brennen Dredge sealed the deal with a clutch interception. The turnover fired up the home crowd and gave Madison a chance to respond.

Skyline quickly regained momentum. A perfectly executed screen pass to Zyan Crockett turned into an 85-yard sprint to the end zone. Crockett left defenders in the dust, scoring a touchdown that put Skyline ahead 7-0. Number 5 was unstoppable, proving why he’s a game-changer.

On their very next drive, Brock Hammond delivered a highlight-reel run, leaping over a defender, making a sharp cut, and racing to the end zone. The electrifying play tied the game at 7-7 after the first quarter, with both teams showcasing their offensive firepower.

Madison would score with under a minute left in the game. Following the touchdown Madison was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct on the score. The 15 yard penalty would move the extra point try back to the 18 yard line. The try was then blocked and Skyline would hold on to win a thriller 28-27.