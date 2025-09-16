Tuesday high school volleyball scores – September 16
(KIFI)
Rigby 3
Pocatello 0
Salmon 0
North Fremont 3
Firth 3
Ririe 0
Grace Lutheran 0
Grace 3
Watersprings 1
Challis 3
