Wednesday area high school scores – September 17

Published 9:58 PM

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Madison  1
Hillcrest  4

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Ririe  0
Butte County  2

Rockland  0
Butte County  2

Malad  3
Declo   0

Bear Lake   3
Snake River  0

