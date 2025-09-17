Wednesday area high school scores – September 17
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Madison 1
Hillcrest 4
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Ririe 0
Butte County 2
Rockland 0
Butte County 2
Malad 3
Declo 0
Bear Lake 3
Snake River 0
