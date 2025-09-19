Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 19

today at 11:04 PM
Published 9:57 PM

(KIFI)
Pocatello   15
Sandpoint   56  (Thur)

Highland  38
Thunder Ridge  23

Skyline  19
Hillcrest  25

Madison  32
Blackfoot  24

Preston  19
Burley  13

Century  34
Shelley  10

Bonneville  47
Idaho Falls   13

American Falls  16
Buhl  7

Snake River  21
South Fremont  8

Sugar-Salem  35
Kimberly  14

Ririe   20
Aberdeen  8

Firth  14
Malad  27

Parma  7
West Jefferson  49

Basalt, CO  42
Teton  29

Sho-Ban   0
Mackay  53

North Gem  8
Garden Valley  42

Grace   51
Glenns Ferry  0

Challis  38
Idaho City  44

Star Valley, WY  42
West Side  8

Watersprings  58
St. Joseph, UT  68

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole, WY 45
Bear Lake  7

Star Valley  42
West Side  8

Cody   34
Buffalo   0

Mountain View 34
Cokeville   0

