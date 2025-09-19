Friday high school football scores – September 19
(KIFI)
Pocatello 15
Sandpoint 56 (Thur)
Highland 38
Thunder Ridge 23
Skyline 19
Hillcrest 25
Madison 32
Blackfoot 24
Preston 19
Burley 13
Century 34
Shelley 10
Bonneville 47
Idaho Falls 13
American Falls 16
Buhl 7
Snake River 21
South Fremont 8
Sugar-Salem 35
Kimberly 14
Ririe 20
Aberdeen 8
Firth 14
Malad 27
Parma 7
West Jefferson 49
Basalt, CO 42
Teton 29
Sho-Ban 0
Mackay 53
North Gem 8
Garden Valley 42
Grace 51
Glenns Ferry 0
Challis 38
Idaho City 44
Star Valley, WY 42
West Side 8
Watersprings 58
St. Joseph, UT 68
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole, WY 45
Bear Lake 7
Cody 34
Buffalo 0
Mountain View 34
Cokeville 0