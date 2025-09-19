Highland Rams take down the Titans at Thunder Ridge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Highland Rams traveled north to Thunder Ridge High School tonight and took a 2 score victory over the Titans. It started on the Rams' first play of their first possession of the game.

Highland QB Jacob Vincent handed the ball to RB Cedric Mitchell. He waited for the gap to open and hit it. From there, he took off up the middle, before bouncing to the away sideline, and he was home free from there, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

On Thunder Ridge's ensuing drive, they found themselves in a fourth-down and medium situation. Ryder Portmann zipped a ball to receiver Kaleb Brock near the home sideline for a quick gain before stepping out of bounds. The game officials needed the chain gang to come out on the field and measure to see if the Titan offense converted; however, they were a couple of yards short, and Highland took over.

The Rams' offense quickly found themselves in a fourth down and medium situation of their own, and it was Thunder Ridge's turn to make a stop, as a swarm of Titan defenders tackled the ballcarrier short of the line of scrimmage.

The Thunder Ridge offense took advantage of the turnover, as just a few plays later, Portmann aired a ball out toward the endzone, and the big man Preston McDaniel came down with the grab and crossed the goal line for the score, tying things up at 7.

Highland would score 31 more points throughout the rest of the game, and they took a 38-23 win, improving to 4-1.

