Madison gets back above .500 against Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Broncos hosted the Madison Bobcats tonight in Blackfoot, and it was Madison that came out on top and improved their record to 3-2.

This game had momentum swings both ways throughout. Madison had their turn first, jumping out to an early 15-0 lead. Blackfoot's defense made some plays, including a big sack in the first quarter from Zach Johansen. From there, the Bronco offense came to life, as Cade Esplin capped off a drive with a short-yardage touchdown run, and then a two-point conversion by the offense to get back in the game.

As the game approached halftime, Blackfoot's Parker Wright caught a redzone pass for a touchdown as well, followed up by a Cade Esplin 2-point conversion run to take a 16-15 lead over the visiting Bobcats.

Madison put up a field goal right before halftime to retake the lead at 18-16. This game stayed close the rest of the way, but the Bobcats held off the Broncos and took an 8 point win, 32-24 the final score.

