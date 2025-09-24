Skip to Content
Wednesday high school scores – September 24

BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Firth  3
Aberdeen  2

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Blackfoot  0
Skyline  11

H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Bear Lake  3
Preston  0

