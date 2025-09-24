Wednesday high school scores – September 24
(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Firth 3
Aberdeen 2
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Blackfoot 0
Skyline 11
H.S. VOLLEYBALL SCORES
(Number of Sets Won)
Bear Lake 3
Preston 0
